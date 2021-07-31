Blood Red Sky: Cast, review and meaning – Netflix Movies – MARCA.com

One of the very top movies on Netflix right now is the German language ‘Blood Red Sky’, the action horror film from Peter Thorwarth. It came out one week ago on July 23 and has been sitting in Netflix’s top 10 in most markets since then.

Fans have been reacting on social media too because this movie is wild. Really wild. Widow Nadja and her son Elias board an overnight transatlantic flight, a flight that is hijacked by a group of terrorists. Things really take a turn when – spoilers ahead – Nadja is shot and wakes up as a vampire, causing all sorts of complications to the hijackers’ plan. It’s at this point that the movie becomes a very different kind of action flick.

Who is in this movie?

This movie is in English and German, so there is a mix of acting talent from those two markets. Peri Baumeister plays the role of Nadja, Carl Anton Koch is her son Elias and then Kais Setti, Kai Ivo Baulitz, Alexander Scheer, Graham McTavish, Dominic Purcell and Roland Moller all have roles too.

How has ‘Blood Red Sky’ been critically received?

This movie has generally received average reviews. Some find it silly, but others have fallen in love with it.

“An air hostage film mixed with a vampire sounds like a B movie, but it’s far from it,” said one reviewer on IMDB. “This is proper suspense and action and the mix of German and English language just adds to the suspense.”

“The storyline was rather unique compared to other movies of this genre that we’ve seen from Hollywood,” he said. “I felt the mom and her son had depth in terms of their characters and that their chemistry was solid.”

Others said they even teared up at how this movie ended. It’s certainly not a film to leave viewers indifferent.