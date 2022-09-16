Vertex Events has organized the srcst Ever Blockchain Summit in the History of the World EXPO on October src0-srcsrc, 202src at Dubai Expo 2022.

A two-day Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022 in Grand Hyatt is going to become the leading gathering of senior decision-makers discussing the impact of blockchain and crypto technologies on industries.

The event will bring together tech visionaries, entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and industry enthusiasts, among others, and offer a jam-packed program with exciting programs and speeches on trending topics on how blockchain is changing the world. This Summit will host only prominent speakers who present their own exclusive perspectives on the future of the most fast-growing industries in the world.

Vertex Events have already organized 5 Blockchain Dubai Summits (202src & 2022) with renowned international Blockchain experts during 2020. The 6th edition of Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022 will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Saqar Al Qasimi – a Member of the Royal Family UAE.

Date – October src4-src5, 2022Venue – Grand Hyatt, Dubai, UAEWebsite

Blockchain Dubai Summit promises to become the most innovative and interactive event in the Middle East. Industry Leaders from the World of Blockchain & Digital Assets will discuss

Challenges we have to accept with metaverse todayDecentralized Blockchain Protocols and Smart contracts. Current trends and challengesHow venture firms are investing in DeFiEducation in Metaverse: edutament 2.0Life tokenizationBridging NFT’s and DeFi: what to expect in nearest futureBlockchain projects & sustainable businesses

Dubai is the most crypto-friendly environment and financial center of the UAE inviting companies from the world to join this Summit. Local regulators have done a great deal to nature the blockchain industry.

They encouraged blockchain technology development and innovative crypto exchanges and trading. Dubai’s government launched a metaverse strategy that aims to create 40 000 jobs and add $4 billion to the emirate’s economy in the next five years to boost its growth and increase its presence in the digital space.

The initiative aims to double the number of blockchain companies and the metaverse by five times.

Blockchain event in Dubai is a place with a unique atmosphere where all the best blockchain practices from West to East match.

