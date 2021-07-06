Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares First Bald Photo Since Cancer Diagnosis – Loudwire

Over the weekend, blink-182’s Mark Hoppus wished his social media followers a happy Independence Day while sharing a new selfie in light of his cancer diagnosis. The pic illustrated one side effect that can come from cancer treatments — a hairless head that often results from chemotherapy’s impact on the body’s cells.

The blink-182 bassist and co-vocalist hasn’t been shy about sharing some details of his treatment regimen since first disclosing the diagnosis last month. Still, the image represents the first time the musician has so openly displayed an outcome of the chemotherapy.

See the photo down toward the bottom of this post.

In the caption accompanying the July 5 image, Hoppus cheekily wrote, “The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend.”

Two weeks earlier, in a statement from June 23, the musician first revealed he was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified cancer.

“”It sucks and I’m scared,” Hoppus said, “and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert.”

Following the revelation, Hoppus’ current and former blink-182 bandmates voiced support. Drummer Travis Barker said, “I will be with [Mark] every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.” Estranged blink member Tom DeLonge called Hoppus a “super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.”

On June 27, while streaming on his Twitch channel, Hoppus talked more about his treatment. “On good days, I go do stuff,” he explained. “[Today] was the first time I’d left my house in like, five days. … But this round of chemo, I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs.”

According to cancer.net, some types of chemotherapy “cause hair loss all over your body. It may come out a little at a time or in large clumps. Hair loss usually starts after the first several weeks of chemotherapy. It tends to increase 1 to 2 months into treatment.”