Blink 182s Mark Hoppus shares details of his cancer diagnosis – Geo News

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus revealed details of his diagnosis on a Twitch stream

American singer Mark Hoppus has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Blink-182 member, 49, revealed details of his diagnosis on a Twitch stream, saying he has “diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A”.

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body,” the singer explained.

“I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4-A,” he went on to say.

“Ideally, I go in tomorrow and they say, ‘Congratulations, your chemotherapy has worked and you’re all done and you’ll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life,’” he added.

He further said that even if the update is good or bad, he would still have to wrap up his remaining three rounds of chemo just to be safe.

“We’re beating this cancer. It’s just a matter of time,” he told his fans.