Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Cancer, Is On Chemo – Update – Deadline

UPDATE: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has updated fans on his cancer prognosis via a Twitch discussion.

Hoppus told his fans intimate details during the Twitch livestream, which has been reposted to a Blink 182 fan account on YouTube.

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body,” Hoppus said. “I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it,” he added, “but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4-A.”

Talking about an upcoming doctor visit, “Ideally, I go in tomorrow and they say, ‘Congratulations, your chemotherapy has worked and you’re all done and you’ll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life,’” Hoppus said. He has three more chemo rounds to go.

EARLIER: Multiplatinum pop punk band Blink-182 is down a man, as founding bassist Mark Hoppus revealed today on social media that he has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.