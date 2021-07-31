Blind date: ‘He kept name-dropping celebrities he’s worked with’ – The Guardian

Will on Owen

What were you hoping for?

To meet the love of my life, or at least go viral.

First impressions?

Very straight teeth.

What did you talk about?

Ballet dancers, bad dates and Bimini Bon-Boulash.

Any awkward moments?

He kept name-dropping celebrities he’s worked with and told me not to mention it here.

Good table manners?

I was a whole hour late, so I really don’t think I can comment on manners.

Best thing about Owen?

His fresh fade – he must have had his hair cut that day.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

Probably, but they’d eat him alive. They are awful.

Describe Owen in three words

Funny, nerdy, handsome.

What do you think he made of you?

He said he liked my jacket, which is a win in my eyes.

Did you go on somewhere?

Alas, we left at closing time but he walked me to the station.

If it weren’t for social distancing, would you have kissed?

…

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I would have arrived earlier, so we had time for a nightcap.

Marks out of 10?

6.5.

Would you meet again?

Probably as pals.

Q&A Want to be in Blind date? Show Blind date is Guardian Weekend magazine’s dating column: every week, two

strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans

to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we

take of each dater before the date, in Guardian Weekend magazine (in the

UK) and online at Bioreports.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here. What questions will I be asked?

We

ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of

person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions

cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind. Can I choose who I match with?

No,

it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests,

preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely

to be. Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don’t worry: we’ll choose the nicest ones. What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age. How should I answer?

Honestly

but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that

Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online. Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details. Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies! Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere. How to apply

Email blind.date@Bioreports.com

Owen on Will

What were you hoping for?

I was just looking to do something fun and different. And if the food was good and the company nice, then that would be a plus.

First impressions?

Ridiculously handsome. He brought me flowers, which was so kind. I was also very impressed by/jealous of his hair.

What did you talk about?

We had a good ramble about drag queens, which turned into a nice conversation about gender politics/identity. We spoke about our jobs, and our drastically different experiences of the last year.

Any awkward moments?

Nothing really stood out.

Good table manners?

Totally fine. We had a laugh about how we could totally embarrass each other with this question.

Best thing about Will?

His confidence and self-expression. He’s very easy to listen to and is a great storyteller.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

For sure.

Describe Will in three words

Intelligent, kind, handsome.

What do you think he made of you?

I hope he thought I was nice and friendly. He probably thought I was a bit silly/goofy.

Did you go on somewhere?

He had quite a long trip home, so I walked him to the station.

If it weren’t for social distancing, would you have kissed?

Maybe…

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I would have bought him flowers, too!

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

I don’t think there was really a romantic connection, but he’s a great guy and certainly someone I could spend more time with.

Will and Owen ate at Grand Trunk Road, London E18

Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@Bioreports.com