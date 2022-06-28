blessing-okoro-shows-off-her-newly-acquired-backside-following-liposuction-surgery

Self styled relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has taken to social media to flaunt her newly enhanced backside after going under the knife.

It can be recalled that few days ago, Blessing announced that she has undergone a liposuction surgery to achieve her dream body.

Her announcement was met with mixed reactions from netizens as they opined that she was chasing clout as usual and didn’t undergo the procedure.

However, the controversial media personality maintained that she underwent the procedure.

She wrote,

“You all didn’t believe I did liposuction because it is normal for them to hide.



You all can’t even stand reality yet you claim you like real people,, no wonder they feed you with lies and fake.



Blessingceo is changing that silly narrative. Liposuction is safe… I will take you on my journey be patient many of you are too ignorant”.

The mother of two also gave fans daily updates of her recovery progress with picture and video proof.

On Sunday, June 26, she revealed that she was in serious pains and shared a video of the incisions made her back during the surgery. Watch here

Blessing has now shared a video of her newly-acquired behind in a video shared on her Instagram page.

In the video, Blessing is seen shopping for wine at a supermarket while showing off her bigger and rounder butt.

Watch the video below,