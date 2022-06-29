blessing-mba:-police-detain-three-officers,-query-dpo-that-brutalised-woman-in-osun

The Osun State Police Command said it has detained three police officers and queried CSP Ige Adekunle, Divisional Police Officer of the Adeeke Police Station, Iwo, Osun State who allegedly brutalized Blessing Mba.

bioreports reported that Blessing, 27, and mother of two was brutalized on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

She told bioreports that the incident happened when she had gone in search of her son, 15-year-old Monday, who had not returned home and was found to have been detained by the police.

Blessing said she was at the station when a police officer identified as Àpápá assaulted her and accused her of carrying ‘sacrifice’ to the station.

This medium reported that the mother of two and her two sons have been missing since Sunday while she hurriedly with a bag around 9:30 pm on Sunday and left home.

The Osun State Police Command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode invited Blessing to Command headquarters in Osogbo on Sunday and ran away from Police while they went to escort her to Osogbo to meet with the Commissioner of Police.

Blessing, the mother of two, phone number has not been reachable, while all efforts to locate her proved abortive.

In her words, Opalola disclosed that “notwithstanding, the CP has ordered the policemen involved to be detained at the State CID, while the DPO, CSP Adekunle Ige was told to report at the CP’S office this morning.

“The DPO has been issued an official query, this morning (Monday). Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to get the woman,” she said.