“Blessed are you among women” – Tonto Dikeh’s lover, Prince Kpokpogri celebrates her, she replies

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her new lover, Prince Kpokpogri are serving hot couple goals as they take to social media to gush over each other.

The Delta state born Nigerian politician took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of his woman and showered her with encomium.

“Blessed art thou among women⚘”, he captioned the post.

In reaction the mother of one also took to the comment section to thank her man for showering with so much love. “How you love me is inspiring, I’m grateful”, she wrote.

See their exchange below,

This is coming after he took delivery of the truck she bought for him as birthday gift few weeks ago.

Recall that the screen diva presented her man with a key to an expensive gift on his birthday, at the time she only gave minor details about the present as she shared the photo of the key on her Instagram page.

He has now taken delivery of the expensive gift and it’s a brand new Toyota truck.