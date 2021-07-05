Home WORLD NEWS Blast at Thai factory kills one, mass evacuation underway
Blast at Thai factory kills one, mass evacuation underway

Thousands evacuated as firefighters battle blazes for hours after an explosion at a plastics manufacturing factory.

A massive explosion at a factory has rocked Thailand’s capital, killing at least one person and wounding 29 others, according to officials.

The fire broke out at around 3 am on Monday (20:00 GMT Sunday) at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory in a southeastern area just outside Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Local disaster authorities said 70 houses were damaged and fires were still being fought nine hours after the explosion.

Reuters news agency, citing officials, said a rescue worker was killed in the aftermath of the blast.

Residents in Samut Prakan province who live within a five-kilometre (3.1-mile) radius of the factory, owned by a Taiwanese company, were being moved away as precaution, authorities said.

The cause of the blast had yet to be determined.

“At first it felt like lightning. After that, I heard something drop loudly, and for a while the house started shaking like there was an earthquake,” said Baitong Nisarat, a resident.

The factory, which makes expandable polystyrene foam, is located about 4.8 km (2.98 miles) from Bangkok’s main Suvarnabhumi international airport.

The airport said flights and its operations were not impacted by the blast

