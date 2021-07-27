blasphemy:-group-urges-nhrc,-human-rights-organizations-to-protect-islamic-cleric,-abduljabbar

A religious group known as Ashabul Kahfy, Tuesday called on the National Human Right Commission (NHRC), national and international human rights organizations to protect Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara.

Kabara’s arraignment at a Sharia court is billed to hold on July 28, 2021, following a suit filed against him by the Kano State Government for blasphemy.

The Bauchi State chairman of the group, Alhaji Musa Santuraki, made the call while briefing journalists where he stated that the religious organization was founded with the mission of fostering unity among Muslims from diverse sects of Islam.

According to him, Sheikh Abduljabbar who is at the moment being detained following allegations of blasphemy levelled against him, claimed that the accusations were fabricated by a group of clerics in Kano who had been at loggerheads with him for a long time.

“It is noteworthy that Sheikh Abduljabbar did not commit the offense they accused him of but they spread the false allegations just to pull him down out of envy of his increasing followership and popularity.

“Many other Nigerian preachers including a Chief Imam of National Mosque, Professor Ibrahim Maqari, who hold no grudges against Sheikh Abduljabbar, have exonerated him of the allegation of blasphemy and described it as a mischief and mere propaganda aimed at victimizing the Sheikh, he said.

They said that the Nigerian Human Rights Commission and other national and international human rights organizations should intervene in the matter to ensure that Sheikh Abduljabbar gets justice as Kano State Government has allegedly taken side in the saga.

“Therefore, the government should allow his trusted doctors to check him and inform the world about his health status. Adding that by doing so, the current tension will be doused”. They suggested.

bioreports reports that the group also said that there is at a present said that fear and tension especially among the followers of Sheikh Abduljabbar due to information that he is critically ill at the correctional centre where he is being detained.

Concerns over Sheikh Abduljabbar’s health in prison, supporters to storm court