July 5, 2021 | 8:53pm

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were married on July 3 on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s Mr & Mrs Shelton!

Newlyweds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton beam after tying the knot in an intimate July 4th wedding.

In the first photos of the wedding, country star Shelton, 45 – looking dashing in a suit and white bow tie – kisses his bride outside the chapel he built for her at his Oklahoma farm as the sun sinks in the sky.

Stefani, 51, meanwhile, donned a gown by Vera Wang for the ceremony – which featured a white bodice, miniskirt with tulle overlay and a full veil – teamed with her trademark bold red lipstick. She paired the entire ensemble with white boots on her feet – and gold bangles on her wrists.

And she could not keep the smile off her face while her new husband drove her in a golf cart festooned with bows as she clutched a massive bouquet of white roses.

In another image, the pair shared an embrace in front of a massive five-tier wedding cake, made by ‘Fancy Cakes by Lauren’, which was again adored with white roses.

Stefani posted the photos Monday night, writing: “July 3, dreams do come true. (heart emoji, prayer emoji) @blakeshelton I love you.”

The wedding was overseen by Todd Fiscus, who is noted as one of the top designers in the world.

And it appears that the couple and their approximately 40 guests were entertained by DJ Lucy Wrubel and the Dallas String Quartet.

As Page Six confirmed, “Today” host and “Voice” host Carson Daly officiated the wedding – and Stefani also thanked him online too.