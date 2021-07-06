blake-shelton-and-gwen-stefani-are-married

(CNN) Out of all the people, she wanted him the most.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who sang a version of the aforementioned lyric on a highly underrated No Doubt song called “Running,” are married.

The “Voice” coaches tied the knot on Saturday, according to a post from Stefani on Instagram in which she shared three photos from their celebration.

A rep for the couple did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

This is Shelton’s third marriage and Stefani’s second.

The couple became engaged in October 2020, with Shelton popping the question in Oklahoma, an occasion Stefani almost derailed. During an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show last year, Stefani explained: “I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with (Covid-19) and the family. I’m like, ‘I think we should just cancel the trip.’ It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going.” The couple shared a photo of the happy moment, with Shelton writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” Stefani and Shelton met on the set of “The Voice” in 2015. They’ve collaborated musically several times since on songs like “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” off of Shelton’s 2016 album, “If I’m Honest” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” together. The couple also won a CMT Music Award for their song “Nobody But You.” Stefani has three sons — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale. Shelton and his ex-wife Miranda Lambert split in 2015.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France and Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.