Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn have mini-‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ reunion – Today.com

The “Sisterhood” is still going strong!

Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively celebrated their years of friendship with a mini-“Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” reunion on the Fourth of July.

Tamblyn, 38, posed for a smiling selfie with Lively, 33, that she posted Tuesday on Instagram. “Life is short. Celebrate with the ones you love and who love you in return. That’s it. That’s the post. #4thofjuly,” the actor, director and writer captioned the sweet shot.

Tamblyn and Lively co-starred in “Sisterhood” alongside Alexis Bledel, 39, and America Ferrera, 37, in 2005. The movie told the story of four teenaged friends who buy a pair of jeans that somehow fits all of them perfectly despite their various shapes and sizes.

The cast of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” Entertainment Pictures / Alamy

All four cast members teamed up again for 2008’s “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.”

And since then, their many real-life reunions have continued to charm fans.

In 2016, eight years after the “Sisterhood” sequel, Ferrera shared pics on Instagram of her and her co-stars hamming it up for the camera. “All grown up,” she captioned the photos, adding the hashtag #holdtighttotheonesyoulove.

The following year, the quartet showed off their enduring bond when they attended the premiere of Tamblyn’s directorial debut, “Paint It Black.”

Ferrera treated fans to another reunion shot in 2018, shortly after announcing that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams were expecting their first child — which made her the final member of the “Sisterhood” to become a mom.

In the pic, Ferrera’s co-stars place their hands on her baby bump as they all cuddle together on a sofa.

She captioned the photo, “Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood.”

Related: