blake-griffin-agrees-to-one-year-deal-to-stay-with-nets

Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Nets, his agent, Sam Goldfelder, tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin came to the Nets after being bought out by the Detroit Pistons in the middle of last season.

He averaged 10 points and 4.7 rebounds on 21.5 minutes per game and 26 appearances in the black and white.

As a Net, Griffin found his bounce again, dunking in a game for the first time in a year.

The former six-time All-Star became a key part of the Nets’ rotation once the playoffs rolled around, starting all 12 games.

He’ll join a lineup again that includes Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

