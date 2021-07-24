‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ anime trailer reveals a replicant on the run – Yahoo Tech

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll has released the first trailer for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the anime series they’re co-producing, at San Diego Comic-Con this year. The show is set in Los Angeles in the year 2032, putting its events in between the original Harrison Ford movie set in 2019 and the sequel film starring Ryan Gosling set in 2049. It features a new replicant named Elle known as the “Black Lotus,” who was created with special powers. She seems to have escaped from her creators, and is currently being hunted down by authorities.

In the action-packed trailer, you’ll see Elle take down foe after foe — she goes from not knowing how she’s able to knock a handful of men completely out cold to wielding a katana — in a backdrop of smoke, fog and neon lights. Elle is voiced by Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) in the English version and Arisa Shida in the Japanese version. The show will run for 13 episodes, which will be directed by Shinji Aramaki (Ultraman, Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, SAC_2045). It’s produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop) serving as a creative producer.

When Blade Runner: Black Lotus debuts this fall, you can watch it in English on Adult Swim and in Japanese on Crunchyroll.