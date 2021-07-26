BLACKPINK’s Jennie tours SpaceX with Elon Musk’s partner Grimes; BLINKS left confused and excited – Times of India

BLINKS were in for a surprise on Monday morning when BLACKPINK star Jennie shared photos with her ‘fairy princess’ Grimes.

The musicians took to Instagram to share photos from their exciting day out at Elon Musk’s SpaceX facility and getting a good look at all the rockets and space shuttles on display. The girls got together to pose for a couple of cool photos that Jennie later shared with the caption, “Rocket day with my fairy princess @grimes.”

Grimes also shared a couple of photos with her “all-time favourite” K-Pop star and captioned it saying, “Remembering the time me and @jennierubyjane got to climb rockets like…”





Jennie added to the banter and said, “Grimes we should be in a movie together.”

While the photos of the two musicians hanging out together have left BLINKS surprised and confused about the friendship the two ladies share, others wondered if Jennie was hinting at a possible new song or film venture with Grimes.

See all the reactions that came in from BLINKS on Twitter:

Jennie and Grimes go to space ‍♀️ https://t.co/d3FaY30hOf — Grimes (@Grimezsz) 1627241785000

JENNIE AND GRIMES? *rubs eyes furiously* JENNIE AND GRIMES!?? https://t.co/nuChsquhp4 — ghostcarrot (@17juns) 1627241058000

WHAT IS JENNIE DOING WITH GRIMES WTF https://t.co/iQAREk2RQI — a. (@rosebluese) 1627241440000

i cant believe jennie and grimes hung out together — elle ✿ (@changminlvr) 1627281180000

WHY IS JENNIE HANGING OUT WITH GRIMES!:?:7/&3)/@&:’s — ً (@_hyewons) 1627281270000

jennie met with grimes. grimes has collabed with loona (yyxy specifically) idc jm taking this as my loonapink crumbs — rinka & mashiro promoter | jeongin fans KWANGYA (@JlNSOULSKZ) 1627281475000

Jennie, who is in the US with her BLACKPINK bandmate, Rosé has been working on new music. The girls have been making headlines for their casual meet up sessions with fellow pop stars including Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Bella Poarch, and now Canadian musician Grimes.

While Jennie was the first BLACKPINK star to drop her solo album, Rosé dropped her solo debut early this year and Lisa is currently said to be working on her own music.

Fans can expect the girls to reunite for their upcoming 5th-anniversary celebrations set to take place next month.