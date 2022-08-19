blackout:-osun-residents-urge-fg,-electricity-workers-to-avert-fresh-strike

Some residents of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, have reacted to the suspension of the strike embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

The NUEE embarked on the strike after the expiration of a 40-day ultimatum given to the federal government on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the strike, electricity supply nationwide was shut down.

But on Wednesday night, the strike was suspended for two weeks to allow for more negotiations between the federal government and the representatives of NUEE.

Speaking with bioreports, Abigail Adegunrin, a civil servant stated that the suspension of the strike was a respite due to the suffering it averted.

While praising NUEE for the action, she called on government to reciprocate the gesture and find an amicable way of resolving the impasse.

“We want the government to live up to the agreement with the NUEE. When this is done, there will be reciprocation,” she said.

Esther Sanyaolu, a housewife revealed that she had already set her mind to expect the worse.

According to her, “With the strike, we were expecting the worse. Thank God the strike has been suspended for two weeks, but all is not over until an amicable agreement is arrived at.

“We are hopeful that this case will be settled and the strike called off.”

Adekunle Ojo, an artisan disclosed that the period of darkness which lasted more than 12 hours was a nightmare for him.

He revealed that the blackout forced him to use a generator throughout the day, a situation which was rare for him.

He also stated that he was delighted that electricity supply had been restored and implored on the striking union and the federal government to settle amicably.

“It was terrible. All through Wednesday, it was generator that we used for our business. You can imagine the joy we experienced when we later read in the night that the strike was suspended.

“We hope that before the two weeks expires, the whole disagreement would have been settled,” he pleaded.

Femi Afolayan stated that residing in Osogbo where the electricity supply was better compared to some parts of the State was like a blessing until Wednesday.

He said, “For a long time, we have never had interruption of power supply for such an extended period until Wednesday.

“That Wednesday was terrible, at work and at home, no light. We had to make do with a generator set but at home, it was a different thing.

“Thank God the strike was suspended. Osogbo was all dark and had it would have been terrible if it was extended. I am pretty sure, some level of insecurity would have prevailed, but thank God.”