Blackout in South-East as electricity workers begin strike

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company has announced power supply disruption in the South-East due to the industrial action embarked upon by electricity workers.

This is contained in a statement made available by the Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, on Wednesday.

The situation affects Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

The electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees are protesting the non-payment of outstanding arrears owed the former workers of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria.

The body is also protesting, among others, the suspension of conditions of service and career paths for workers and the directive by the board of the Transmission Company of Nigeria to conduct promotion interviews for acting principal managers who are moving to assistant general managers.

The EEDC spokesman appealed for continued patience and understanding of its esteemed customers, while the situation is being resolved.

The statement read, “Following the industrial action embarked upon by the NUEE at the TCN power stations, operations across the franchise area of EEDC Plc have been disrupted.

“As a result of this development, all our feeders are out of supply and this has affected supply to our esteemed customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.”

According to him, consultations are ongoing among critical stakeholders in the power sector to address the issue and possibly restore power supply.

“The management of EEDC hereby encourages customers and neighbourhood associations to be vigilant and protect electrical installations within their environment against elements who might take advantage of this outage to vandalise these installations,” he added.

–