Home ENTERTAINMENT ‘Black Widow’ Director Cate Shortland On How Scarlett Johansson Convinced Her to Make a Marvel Movie – Variety
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Black Widow’ Director Cate Shortland On How Scarlett Johansson Convinced Her to Make a Marvel Movie – Variety

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
‘black-widow’-director-cate-shortland-on-how-scarlett-johansson-convinced-her-to-make-a-marvel-movie-–-variety
  1. ‘Black Widow’ Director Cate Shortland On How Scarlett Johansson Convinced Her to Make a Marvel Movie  Variety
  2. Is a Black Widow Sequel Possible? Director Cate Shortland Says Yes  /FILM
  3. View Full coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Amazon’s much-anticipated epic fantasy TV series The Wheel...

Bill Cosby freed after top court overturns sexual...

Delhi Belly Dir Says He Was ‘Taken Aback’...

Dilip Kumar hospitalised for ‘illness which are frequently...

Stephen Lang returns as a terrifying blind killer...

Arrow’s Katherine McNamara Is Ready to Return to...

‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ Season 3 Episode 4 Recap:...

Bachelorette: Justin Glaze Reacts Humorously To His Portrayal...

The Golden Globes Will Allow Non-English Language and...

HBO’s Last of Us Show Casts Dumbo Actress...

Leave a Reply