Black Widow Cast Repeat Guardians of the Galaxy Joke In New Trailer – Screen Rant

Black Widow promo clip features David Harbour repeating a gag from the original Guardians of the Galaxy film. In just a few days, Scarlett Johansson’s solo MCU film will simultaneously release in theaters and on Disney+ after several pushbacks. With that, Marvel Studios’ marketing machine is in high gear to ensure that it gets as many people enticed as possible.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil and before Avengers: Infinity War, the Cate Shortland-directed film will function as Natasha Romanoff’s send-off project after her death in Avengers: Endgame. While it’s not a traditional origins story, it will reveal pertinent parts of the character’s past before she became a trusted S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and eventually, an Avenger. Black Widow will also see Nat reunite with her Russian family with the blockbuster introducing new characters in the franchise such as David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Rachel Weiz’s Melina Vostokoff, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Despite Marvel Studios having to be more creative with the project’s press tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of the cast were able to partake in some marketing bits, including this latest one. Shared on Marvel UK & Ireland’s official Twitter page is a clip of Harbour, Pugh, and Johansson reminding everyone to book their tickers for Black Widow‘s release this week. In a somewhat serious manner, Harbour warns the public to get their passes today or else, then proceeds to make a finger to the throat gesture, which universally means death. When further pressed, he pivots and saying that he meant “or else, you won’t have tickets.” It’s a repeat of the same gag between Star-Lord and Drax from the original Guardians of the Galaxy. Watch the video below:

The coronavirus pandemic not only forced Marvel Studios to move their slate around several times, but it has also changed the way they do press tours. While zoom events provide a working alternative, it’s also a shame that these actors can’t come in one room and do junkets and main press conference in the traditional sense. That way, it would be great to see the real-life dynamic among the cast, especially since most of them are new to the MCU, not to mention the fact that they seem like a fun group. The movie’s L.A. premiere did not even feature a personal appearance from at least a couple of them.

Admittedly, it’s weird for Black Widow to reference Guardians of the Galaxy this way. After all, there’s no link whatsoever between the films other than they both exist in the MCU. Nat never encountered Star-Lord or Drax, and since these stories take place years before Endgame, she hasn’t met Rocket yet. Chances are that this was purely a coincidence, with no in-universe implication. Regardless, it’s still a fun way to promote the upcoming movie.

Source: Marvel UK & Ireland

