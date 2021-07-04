Black Widow: Blade Star Stephen Dorff Trash Talks Scarlett Johansson’s Movie – Screen Rant

Stephen Dorff, who starred in 1998’s Blade, has some choice words for Marvel’s latest effort, Black Widow. The film side of the MCU has been on pause for some time now, with the coronavirus pandemic keeping all of the planned 2020 projects on hold. The last movie to arrive from the franchise was Spider-Man: Far From Home two years ago, but that drought will finally end this week with the arrival of Black Widow. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow will give Natasha Romanoff the solo film fans have long campaigned for as she revisits her Russian roots.

The Cate Shortland-directed film also stars the likes of Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. It’s expected to be Johansson’s last in the MCU, as Natasha met her untimely end in Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow is a prequel set in between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and while it isn’t quite the origin story some fans might have wanted, it will explore Natasha’s backstory on a deeper level than ever before.

Excitement has been steadily building for Black Widow, but there’s one person who isn’t enthused by the project. Dorff, who played Deacon Frost in Blade, recently spoke to the Independent in a wide-ranging interview. Seemingly unprompted, Dorff slammed Black Widow when describing what he himself looks for in a project. Describing it as a “bad video game,” the actor truly did not hold back. Dorff said:

“I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

This is hardly the first time someone has come after superhero movies, with Martin Scorsese’s comments from 2019 being perhaps the biggest example. It’s interesting that Dorff himself said he has no interest in “those movies” since he appeared in Blade, though the argument can be made that the 1998 movie is different in style than the MCU. At the same time, Blade is expected to join the MCU in the coming years, with Mahershala Ali set to star. It’ll be interesting to see if Dorff has any opinions about that one.

It might be worthwhile to mention that Black Widow is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 82% at the time of this writing. The early buzz has overall been quite favorable, with many praising the film’s grittier story and action. Additionally, Johansson has earned praise for her performance, so she might not feel she has anything to be embarrassed about. Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion, including Dorff. Black Widow might not be his kind of movie, but there are a lot of fans ready to welcome it with open arms. That’s just how moviemaking works.

Source: Independent

