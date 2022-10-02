Black Sherif Unveils Release Date For His Album ”The Villain I Never Was”

Mohammed Ismail Sherif, affectionately known in Showbiz circles as Black Sherif has revealed the release date for his upcoming album dubbed “The Villain I Never Was”.READ ALSO: Nigerian Singer, ChopBoii And Three Others Gruesomely Murdered By Unknown Assailants In AbujaThis comes shortly after Black Sherif released his new banger dubbed “Soja” after the long starvation.

The song which was released a few days ago has dominated the scenes and attained popularity within a short time. The song also became the topmost song on some digital streaming platforms including Apple Music Ghana.

Well, the singer has also dropped the release date for his upcoming album. In his tweet, he stated that the album will be available for purchase on all music platforms on the 6th of November 2022.

He wrote; It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for.

There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to. My debut album, “The Villain I Never Was”.

Available on all stores on 06-10-2022.

See the tweet below:

