Black Panther 2 Set Video Gives Surprise First Look At Marvel Sequel – Screen Rant

The first peek at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set reveals a familiar location in the process of being built, and it’s as epic as it was before.

A new video from the set of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reveals the construction of a familiar set from the first film. In 2018, Black Panther took the world by storm when it debuted to a record $202 million and glowing reviews. The Ryan Coogler-directed film became the MCU’s biggest solo project yet, and anticipation for the follow-up has been high ever since. Black Panther 2 started production last month, and since then, a handful of new details about the movie have emerged online.

Little is known about Black Panther 2‘s story so far, including how the film will choose to handle the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman. Everyone involved with the movie has shared their determination to honor Boseman’s legacy, and the unveiling of the title Wakanda Forever in May already seemed to take that goal seriously. Black Panther 2 will see the returns of several cast members from the first movie, including Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

Now, fans’ first glimpse at the Black Panther 2 set has arrived online courtesy of coolfreetv (via Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News). A video shows the construction of the Wakandan throne room, which was heavily featured in the first movie. Looking at the video, it’s easy to recall that Black Panther won the Oscar for production design years ago. It so far looks like the throne room will remain largely the same as it was the first time, but time will tell if there are new additions. Check out the video below.

BREAKING: The first behind the scenes look at BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER has surfaced online! 🐾 The video gives us a close look at one of the films sets, as it’s being constructed. via: coolfreetv (Instagram)pic.twitter.com/rBODgwbmob — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) July 27, 2021

Earlier this year, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said Black Panther 2 will explore the world of Wakanda on a deeper level. The first movie dug into some of the customs and tribes that make up the vibrant nation, but it also spent a portion of time outside of Wakanda. While Black Panther 2 might do the same, it will hopefully reveal fascinating new sides to the country. It can even pave the way for the forthcoming Wakanda-centric Disney+ series that is currently in the works.

New additions to the world of Wakanda for Black Panther 2 include Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta. Their roles are still being kept under wraps, and with the movie still a year away from release, that likely won’t change any time soon. Marvel sets are notoriously secretive, so there might not be many peeks at the set beyond this one. Still, it’s an exciting look at what’s ahead, and it reiterates work on Black Panther 2 is officially underway. That in and of itself might be the best part of the whole video.

