Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and Zombies free to play for a week, plus double XP this weekend – VG247

22 July 2021 14:18 GMT

If you would like to give Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and the Zombies experience a try, you can do so for an entire week for free.

Starting July 22 through July 29, you can download Black Ops Cold War free access in order to get in on some multiplayer and Zombies action.

Multiplayer modes and maps will include NukeJacked 24/7, Paintball Moshpit, Throwback Moshpit, Party Games, Team Deathmatch, and more.

Free Access players can also try out the full offering of Treyarch’s round-based Zombies maps, including the new Mauer der Toten map in Season Four Reloaded.

On top of that, this coming weekend from Friday, July 23, players can get double XP all weekend in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and Zombies starting at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK. The double XP weekend ends on Monday, July 26.