black-man-reportedly-assaulted-by-white-men-at-indiana-lake-faces-criminal-charges

Associated Press

Lawmaker who named rape accuser says she did nothing wrong

An Idaho state lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules by publicizing the name of an alleged rape victim in disparaging social media posts refused to answer questions she deemed “irrelevant” during an ethics hearing on Monday. The lawmaker also claimed the young Statehouse intern who reported the alleged rape wasn’t actually a victim or entitled to privacy under the law. Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details about her life in April by sharing links to an far-right news article on social media and in a newsletter to constituents.