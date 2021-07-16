Black Lives Matter glorified Cuban dictator Fidel Castro: ‘Fidel Vive!’ – Fox News

Black Lives Matter’s recent praise of Cuba’s government isn’t the first time that BLM has praised the country’s communist regime.

BLM previously glorified Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in an online post following his death in November 2016.

“We are feeling many things as we awaken to a world without Fidel Castro. There is an overwhelming sense of loss, complicated by fear and anxiety. Although no leader is without their flaws, we must push back against the rhetoric of the right and come to the defense of El Comandante,” the post said.

Castro’s communist revolution included mass executions and imprisonment of political opponents.

BLM’s 2016 post outlined “the lessons that we take from Fidel.”

“From Fidel, we know that revolution is sparked by an idea, by radical imaginings, which sometimes take root first among just a few dozen people coming together in the mountains.”

In the post, BLM also expressed gratitude to Castro for harboring Assata Shakur, a convicted cop-killer who fled to Cuba after she escaped from prison in 1979. “As a Black network committed to transformation, we are particularly grateful to Fidel for holding Mama Assata Shakur, who continues to inspire us.”

“As Fidel ascends to the realm of the ancestors, we summon his guidance, strength, and power as we recommit ourselves to the struggle for universal freedom,” the post concluded. “Fidel Vive!”

BLM currently faces a mounting backlash after releasing a statement late Wednesday that blamed the Cuban people’s suffering on the U.S. trade embargo with Cuba and praised the regime.

“The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination,” the statement said. “United States leaders have tried to crush this Revolution for decades.”

Wednesday’s statement, which came amid a violent crackdown on protesters, also credited Cuba’s government for “protecting Black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur.”

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors has repeatedly praised Shakur in the past.

BLM didn’t return Fox News’ request for comment by press time.