ENTERTAINMENT 'Black Adam' Is A Wrap, As Dwayne Johnson Proclaims "The Hierarchy Of Power In DC Universe Is Changing" – Deadline
‘Black Adam’ Is A Wrap, As Dwayne Johnson Proclaims “The Hierarchy Of Power In DC Universe Is Changing” – Deadline

The Rock is ready to roll. Dwayne Johnson has tweeted out that his eagerly awaited new film Black Adam has wrapped.

“That a wrap on BLACK ADAM Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing.”

The Black Adam story is complicated. Thousands of years before Billy Batson became Captain Marvel, the wizard Shazam selected another for the role. Teth-Adam, aka “Mighty Adam,” was a hero at first. But then absolute power corrupted absolutely. He became Black Adam, and was exiled by Shazam.

Now returned to earth and our time, he’s seen the error of his ways, and he’s trying to clear his name.

Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

Current schedule has Black Adam hitting theaters on July 29, 2022.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, will direct. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing Black Adam with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon will serve as EP.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft. Adam Sztykiel wrote the previous draft.

