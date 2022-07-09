bjp’s-terror-links-need-high-level-probe,-answers-from-bjp:-aicc-leader-khera

JAMMU: Senior Congress leader and AICC representative

Sukhpal Singh

Khera (MLA) today hit out at the ruling BJP for its numerous terror connections which need explanation from the party besides high level probe.

Addressing a media conference at PCC HQ here today on behalf of the AICC,

Sh Khera

questioned BJP for its various terror links in its cadres and with various leaders including the recent one of LeT Commander Talib Hussain Shah in J&K and

Riyaz Ahmed Attari

in Rajasthan. Flanked with Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and other senior leaders of J&K PCC, AICC leader Sh

Khera

launched a scathing attack on the BJP for various incidents of terror connections in the past and said it is very serious and unfortunate situation that the saffron party leaders takes nationalism high on its agenda for the vote bank politics and questions the nationalist credentials of others who have sacrificed lives for the nation but then the presence of terrorists in their cadres goes unexplained by BJP.

Referring to issue of Talib Hussain Shah, a dreaded LET terrorist a prominent leader of IT Cell of BJP in J&K spotted in the photograph with even Home Minister, he said how a simple denial by BJP is sufficient without a fair probe into his links.

Similarly

Mohd Riyaz Attari

, who was linked to BJP in Rajastan especially with the top BJP leader and leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria has indulged into a heinous crime of sensational murder of Kaniya Lal, in Udaipur sending shock waves in the country.

He referred to various such incidents in the past where the terrorists were found to be linked with BJP or its senior leaders, raising questions about the ruling party, for which only a fair probe and an answer to the nation is needed.

Sh Khera undelined that Indian National Congress does not believe in playing politics over serious national issues like terrorism.

“However multiple revelations of close links between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and individuals caught in terror activities force us to ask some straight questions of a ruling party that loses no opportunity to preach to Indians about nationalism, he said.

Continuing his attack on Saffron Party, he said, “The BJP government has the dubious distinction of having released the dreaded terrorist Masood Azhar in 1999 during the Kandahar hijacking who founded the Jaish-e-Muhammad terror group which was responsible for the 2001

Parliament

attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks and even the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 44 CRPF personnel died.

Khera also raised issues like unemployment and uncontrolled prices of all commodities and added people are looted through taxes.

He said that the country is faced with the highest rate of unemployment whereas the BJP Govt had come to power while promising 2 crore jobs annually.

“The country is high in the list of global hunger Index but Modi Govt is busy in its mission of Congress Mukt Bharat rather opposition Mukt Bharat by unleashing the enforcement agencies like CBI, ED, IT etc.”

Before addressing the press conference, the congress leadership expressed deep shock and grief over the tragedy at Shri Amarnath Shrine and extended sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. They also demanded adequate ex-gratia relief to the families of the deceased and seriously injured.

