bjp-to-reach-out-to-20-crore-homes-via-‘har-ghar-tiranga’-drive

HYDERABAD: BJP on Saturday pushed its nationalism plank on top gear as the party decided to launch a ‘Har

Ghar Tiranga

’ campaign to unfurl the national flag atop over 20 crore households across the country to unify the people. At the start of the two-day national executive meeting, a congregation to plan the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party brass attributed the successive electoral wins to the Modi governm ent’s ‘pro-poor’ policies and also decided on several measures to intensify its outreach to the beneficiaries of the Centre’s welfare schemes.

On Day 1, the party chose to field former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara

Raje

to address the first press meet, which was seen as a tactical move since the saffron party has been targeting the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state over the beheading of a tailorby two Muslim youths in Udaipur for a post in support of suspended BJP leader

Nupur Sharma

.

Though Raje refused to say whether the killings in Udaipur and Amravati a lso came up for discussion, party sources said the political resolution to be passed on Sunday is likely to be in the backdrop of the two ghastly incidents and current social tension in the country.

“The office-bearers’ meeting discussed outlines of the new organisational activities, including ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (Tricolour at every home), campaign to reach out to 20 crore households with an aim to unify the country,” she said. While referring to victories in assembly polls in four states, including UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Raje also mentioned about the party’s wins in the bypolls with specific m ention of the wi ns in Samajwadi Party bastions of Azamgarh and Rampur in UP.

“The party leaders passed a resolution thanking PM Modi for the welfare schemes, which have been the biggest factor in BJP’s winning streak, ” she said. Raje said there was a discussion about the expansion of the party for which longer stay of leaders in remote areas and a campaign to reach out to 30 crore beneficiaries of the ce ntral welfare schemes will be launched.

