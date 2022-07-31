bjp-to-face-2024-polls-under-modi’s-leadership:-shah

PATNA: BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday that all the existing alliance partners of the BJP, including the allies in Bihar, will remain in the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“In Bihar, too, the existing alliance partners will remain in the NDA during the 2024 parliamentary elections as well as the 2025 assembly elections,” Singh said here while briefing reporters about the joint national executive committee meeting of BJP’s seven national frontal organisations which was addressed by

Union

home minister Amit

Shah

.

Singh’s assertion assumes significance given the differences between JD(U) and BJP — the governing allies in Bihar — over a host of issues which have led to speculations about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s next political move.

Earlier, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who was Nitish’s deputy for many years, dismissed any possibility of the JD(U) leader joining hands with the RJD led by Lalu Prasad. “Nitish ji will never go with Lalu again. I know Nitish ji as well as Bihar politics,” he said .

Addressing the delegates of the organisations on the concluding day of the two-day meeting, Shah said the BJP will face the 2024 parliamentary elections under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and form the government for the third time. He said the charismatic pull of PM Modi and the works done by the central government will help the BJP romp home in the next Lok Sabha elections with more seats than what it had won in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Shah asked the rank and file to continue strengthening their organisations at the booth level and keep building contacts with eminent local persons. As many as 1,100 functionaries had gathered for the mega event. Shah and national president JP Nadda went to the state headquarters to have two rounds of discussions — first with the MPs, MLAs and MLCs, and then with Bihar unit’s core committee members.

