bjp-should-hang-its-head-in-shame:-cong-on-court’s-remarks

NEW DELHI: Lauding the

Supreme Court

‘s observations on suspended BJP spokesperson

Nupur Sharma

as “far reaching”,

Congress

on Friday said the remarks were a condemnation of the ruling party which should “hang its head in shame”.

Rahul Gandhi said the blame for rising communal behaviour lies with the BJP leadership including, the PM and the home minister.

“The atmosphere in the country has been created by the ruling dispensation. It is not the person who has made the comment, it is the PM, the HM, BJP and

RSS

that have created this environment in the country,” he said. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “These remarks by the SC, which resonate with the entire country, should make the party in power hang its head in shame. The SC has held a mirror to this government and called out the base ugliness of its actions. It is no secret that BJP seeks to profit from inflaming communal passions. Today, the court has strengthened the resolve in every single one of us who is fighting these destructively divisive ideologies.” However, AICC spokesman Pawan Khera cautioned that nobody can use the provocations of the BJP leaders to “strangle humanity” like in Udaipur beheading of a talior, Kanhaiyya

Lal

. “If anyone even thinks of an outrage like Udaipur, he will meet a very sad fate,” he warned.

Khera said while the SC remarks validate the fact that BJP practises communalism for political gains, the TV channels which provide platform for obnoxious communal comments should also introspect.

Ramesh added, “Congress will never cease its fight against polarising anti-national forces of all types which plunge the nation into chaos for political gains and let all Indian citizens bear the consequences of their perverse actions.”

