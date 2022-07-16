bjp-rss-have-deep-links-with-pfi:-congress

PATNA: The Bihar

Congress

on Saturday suspected “deep links” between the BJP-RSS and Islamic extremist organisation

PFI

, a network of which was recently busted in the state capital.

BPCC spokesman Asit Nath

Tiwari

alleged that the suspicion got strengthened by “the manner in which BJP is gunning for Patna SSP Manavjjit Singh Dhillon, after he busted the PFI module here”.

Dhillon is under attack for having quoted, at a press conference, statements given by arrested PFI members that they imparted physical training at camps like the

RSS

did at its “shakhas” (branches).

“The BJP had flinched when demands were raised for an investigation into the killing of security personnel in the

Pulwama

terror attack,” Tiwari claimed.

He said the party shared power in Bihar, and the belligerence of its MPs and MLAs towards Dhillon could have an “adverse impact” on the investigation into the PFI’s “Patna module”.

“The BJP must explain why it gets worked up whenever somebody tries to get to the bottom of a terror network. It appears that the BJP-RSS have deep links with PFI and other terror organisations. They try to cover it up with communal rhetoric,” the Congress spokesman alleged.

“They must also explain whether similarities in their training method and that of PFI was a coincidence (‘sanyog’) or an experiment (‘prayog’),” said Tiwari, drawing from a popular phrase by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while criticising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

