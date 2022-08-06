bjp:-price-rise-stir-congress’-tactic-to-divert-attention

NEW DELHI: Asserting that Congress’s protests against price rise and unemployment were just tactics to divert attention from the ongoing ED probe against the Gandhi family, BJP on Friday said the crux of the

National Herald

case is that

Congress

leadership is in the pocket of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and the family wants to control the party’s properties as well.

Addressing a presser, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul says he speaks the truth, if so he should tell the nation why he is on bail and explain how he grabbed assets of over Rs 5,000 crore by investing just Rs 5 lakh.

“Why do you (Rahul) blame democracy when people of the country reject you and your party with repeated regularity,” Prasad questioned, hitting back at Rahul after he alleged that India is witnessing the “death of democracy” under PM Narendra Modi.

Prasad accused the Congress politician of making “shameful and irresponsible” comments. He noted that it was Rahul’s grandmother and then PM Indira Gandhi who had suspended people’s democratic rights by imposing Emergency. He asked Rahul if there is democracy within his party, which has some “good leaders” but it is all about the Gandhi family.

“Stop demeaning the institutions of India to safeguard your corruption and misdeeds… If people don’t listen to you, why are you blaming us,” the BJP functionary asked.

He highlighted the ED’s probe against Rahul and Sonia in the National Herald case and said they must answer as to how Young Indian, a firm in which the two Gandhis have 76% stake, allegedly acquired National Herald’s assets worth over Rs 5,000 crore with an investment of only Rs 5 lakh.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said the protests by Congress from Parliament to the streets cannot turn the “truth” of corruption charges against its leaders into a lie.

“They are trying to apply pressure on the government and probe agencies after doing corruption,” he said.

