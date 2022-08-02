bjp:-opposition-shouldn’t-politicise-corruption

NEW DELHI: Citing the uncovering of cash and assets acquired by some opposition politicians, BJP on Tuesday refuted the charge of vendetta politics against its government and said that being in the opposition does not give the allegedly corrupt immunity from investigation.

With opposition parties persisting with their charge of witch-hunt and misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents, BJP spokespersons Sambit Patra and Amit Malviya said “mountain of cash” were recovered from the opposition leaders, and those who have been arrested have failed to get bail.

Responding to the charge of agencies being selective, the two leaders said opposition parties were free to approach the court against alleged bias. “Calcutta HC ordered probe in the massive SSC recruitment scam, similarly

National Herald

has been through a judicial review and so have corruption cases against AAP and NCP leaders,” Malviya tweeted.

Patra spoke about the corruption allegation against

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

, the seizure of “mountain of cash” suspected to belong to TMC leader

Partha Chatterjee

and money laundering allegation against AAP’s Satyendar Kumar Jain to hit out at the opposition over its charge of political vendetta.

These leaders have been arrested by the ED. “Should they be allowed to go scot free just because they are big politicians? The charges are based on facts and evidence and not rhetoric. The opposition should not politicise corruption,” Patra said.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed the governments run by the BJP will never override constitutional values and not interfere in the work of investigation agencies. “But we have zero tolerance for corruption. Whosoever defrauded people’s money will not be let off,” he said.

