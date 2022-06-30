bjp-national-executive-meet:-trs,-bjp-brace-for-big-billboard-showdown

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the BJP’s

national executive committee

meeting on July 2-3, publicity and social media war between TRS and BJP is getting murkier.

Both the parties have been trying to grab billboards for their campaigns. Some supporters of TRS have started erecting hoardings at some places.

While some banners surfaced against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his ‘unkept promises’ and failures at Tivoli junction, the BJP is also getting ready to take up a vigorous campaign on the TRS government’s failures. The banners against Modi highlight new farm laws, selling of PSUs, lockdowns and failure to bring black money from abroad.

The ruling TRS, which launched a campaign earlier during Modi’s visit on the failed promises made to the state, is now planning ‘surprises’ on social media apart from giving wide publicity to its programmes in the city as several hundreds of BJP leaders are set to arrive in the city for the executive meeting.

TRS sources said there would be surprises pertaining to their campaign, which they would not like to reveal immediately. A team of TRS leaders and social media warriors is working on the campaign, sources revealed.

Sources said the

Telangana

government has booked hoardings and billboards across the city, especially on metro rail pillars and strategic locations where BJP leaders and ministers are expected to travel like Shamshabad airport, HiTec City and roads leading to major star hotels. The billboards will be erected on the state government’s unique schemes and achievements. BJP leaders alleged that the state government has booked metro rail pillars for state government publicity and

they could not get any space for their party meeting.

“We are planning to erect 800 billboards across the city for our party national executive meeting. We heard almost all the boards were booked by the TRS government. We suspect it was a deliberate attempt to prevent our publicity for the event,” BJP state general secretary

Bangaru Shruthi

said. Some BJP leaders said they have their ‘own’ plans to counter the TRS’ propaganda. However, government officials have denied the allegations.

“We generally release ads for giving wide publicity to the state government programmes and welfare schemes every month. It is a routine process, some people are reading too much into this,” a senior official of information and public relations department told TOI.

During Modi’s visit to Hyderabad in February to unveil the statue of equality at Muchintal, some youth, suspected to be TRS supporters, organised protests at Tank Bund displaying banners and placards on issues like ITIR, rail coach factory, turmeric board and IIM for Telangana.

