bjp-meet-tomorrow-to-pick-vp-nominee,-party-will-reach-out-to-others

NEW DELHI: BJP parliamentary board will meet on coming Saturday to pick its vice- presidential candidate, whose victory will be certain as the ruling NDA has majority in the electoral college.

BJP sources said it will also reach out to other parties to seek a consensus over the choice amid indications that the opposition will also field its candidate to force a contest, as it has for the presidential polls.

The parliamentary board is BJP’s apex organisational body, and its members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, besides party president J P Nadda, among others. The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled on August 6.

The electoral college for picking the next vice-president, who is also the

Rajya Sabha

chairperson, comprises members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Out of Parliament’s current strength of 780, BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390. The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

The NDA has nominated Santhal tribal from Odisha Droupadi

Murmu

as its presidential candidate, who is also set to win the polls scheduled on July 18, with several regional parties including a few from the opposition camp like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha extending their support. Key opposition parties like Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are also said to be indecisive about whom to vote, Murmu or the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Going by the choice of its presidential candidate, speculations are that BJP may field an OBC or an upper caste candidate from a northern state.

