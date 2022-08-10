bjp-elevates-bansal-as-national-general-secretary,-gives-him-charge-of-bengal

NEW DELHI: BJP chief

JP Nadda

on Wednesday elevated party’s pointperson for UP

Sunil Bansal

as national general secretary, assigning him the responsibility of West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana, in what marks a big leg up for the poll strategist who played a key role in BJP’s poll victories in the largest state.

Dharampal, an OBC functionary who was the general secretary organisation for Jharkhand, has been shifted in the same capacity to UP, in place of

Bansal

whose work in UP since 2014 under Amit Shah, now the

Union

home minister, has been acknowledged as a key factor in the party’s UP victories. Karamveer, Bansal’s deputy in UP, has also been elevated as general secretary in charge of organisation for Jharkhand.

The party sees all the three states, which will form part of Bansal’s portfolio, as crucial for party’s plans to secure another term at the Centre in 2024.

Bengal has for long been without an effective organisational oversight since its performance failed to measure up to the expectations in the assembly polls of 2020. Although

Kailash Vijayvargiya

remains in charge of the state as general secretary, he has looked subdued since the resounding defeat at

TMC

’s hands. The party’s poor performance in byelections for assembly and LS and in local bodies have been seen as a cautionary tale for its objective to retain the 18 Lok Sabha seats won in 2019.

The collapse of the alliance with JD(U) in Bihar where the party won 39 of the 40 seats, has increased BJP’s reliance on West Bengal.

Although the party has made several organisational changes in the past few weeks, the wait for a new state president for UP continues even as sources have indicated that someone from a backward community belonging to western UP might be given the responsibility.

