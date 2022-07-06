bjp-‘desperately-attacking’-judiciary,-alleges-congress-leader-abhishek-singhvi

BENGALURU: Accusing the ruling BJP of “desperately attacking” the judiciary, senior

Congress

leader

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

on Wednesday said his party was writing to the Chief Justice of India, asking for a special committee to look into “orchestrated” attacks.

Calling it a “disturbing issue”, the national spokesperson of the AICC said there has been “deliberate, orchestrated, coordinated attack on the judiciary, when the narrative does not suit the ruling party”.

“The attacks on judges are not just random and piecemeal incidents; rather the attacks are clearly organised, standardised, and institutionalised. It is followed by a consistent and continuous trolling process, the intention of which is extended, encouraged, and endorsed by BJP ‘netas’ and their supporters,” Singhvi alleged.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the main objective behind such campaigns is to “demoralise, pressurise, and terrorise the judiciary”.

“We will not let this matter rest. We are going to follow this and expose the BJP for its complete hypocrisy, for subverting institutions of constitutional governance, for subverting the pillars of our democracy. We are in the process of writing to the Chief Justice of India, seeking a special committee to look into these orchestrated attacks on the judicial system and the

Supreme Court

of India,” he added.

The Rajya Sabha member repeatedly targeted the ruling BJP accusing it of attacking the judiciary and the Supreme Court following its remarks against the party’s former national spokesperson

Nupur Sharma

‘s “role” in the Udaipur violence.

He said an organised army of trolls was deployed to manufacture and spread fake news regarding the judges, with fake and distorted photographs being shared to demonstrate a false proximity with leaders of the Congress.

Further highlighting the intellectuals’ letter to the Bench asking for them to withdraw their remarks, he said, “The statement was clearly drafted with the blessings of the PM’s office.”

Attacking the BJP, Singhvi asked, “In a country of one billion voices, how many will the BJP try to silence? In a country built on the Constitution, how many institutions will the BJP subvert just to stay in power? In a country facing the consequences of the BJP’s complete administrative incompetence and failure, how long will BJP hide behind divisive propaganda?”

He also pointed out to Karnataka High Court Judge Justice H P Sandesh “exposing” the pressure and threats of transfer he was facing merely because “he had shown truth to power”.

“…if this can happen to sitting judges, you can imagine what can happen to political opponents, social activists and ordinary people,” he added.

On Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s statement in support to documentary “Kaali” showing the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag, Singhvi said: “People must be very careful before they play with emotions of people which are reflected in symbols, faith and culture, and those who organise such visuals should have thought many times over.”

“I do believe that balance must be maintained in the symbols and essence of our faith, and the heart and spirit of our culture cannot be trivialised by anyone anywhere,” he added.

