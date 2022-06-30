BJP accuses Raj police of facilitating Udaipur beheading

NEW DELHI: BJP on Wednesday accused the Rajasthan police of facilitating the beheading of Kanhaiya

Lal

by two jihadis by denying him security he desperately pleaded for in view of the death threats, including from one of his killers who had even circulated a video vowing to kill him.

“While Lal kept seeking security, he was arrested and left without protection while the brother of one of his killers was given police protection,” BJP spokesperson and ex-Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said.

He said the culprits made videos before and after the murder but for CM Ashok Gehlot, the incident is a “just a murder case”.

“This is an act of terror, an attempt to terrorise the nation,” said Rathore adding that the incident was not an isolated one as the state government had been directly or indirectly acting as a “patron” of jihadi elements, who are active in the state as “sleeper cells” of international Islamic terror outfits.

Rathore also hit out at Gehlot for asking

PM Modi

to make an appeal for peace as there is communal tension in India, saying CM should leave his chair if he can’t provide security to people.

“Lal started getting death threats in connection with his post. He informed police… but don’t know under which pressure, police didn’t take action,” said Jodhpur MP and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Perpetrators of ‘Talibani barbarism’ enemies of Islam, humanity: Naqvi

Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said perpetrators of “Talibani barbarism and cruelty” are the biggest enemies of both Islam and humanity. His reaction follows the killing of a tailor in Udaipur. Responding to questions from journalists, he said no community or country can tolerate such barbarism and brutality. “We should be beware of such elements who want to shatter the strength of India through their nefarious and heinous conspiracies,” Naqvi said.

