bj-edwards-commits-to-tennessee

The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team and head coach Rick Barnes picked up a commitment from one of Knoxville’s top high school seniors Thursday.

Knoxville Catholic High School point guard BJ Edwards announced his commitment to the Volunteers at a ceremony in the Fighting Irish’s gymnasium Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4 Edwards is a three-year starter for Knoxville Catholic. He was the 2021 Division II-AA Mr. Basketball award winner after leading Knoxville Catholic to the state semifinals last season.

Edwards also helped the Fighting Irish win the 2020 state championship before COVID-19 forced schools, sports and other activities to be suspended. He was the state tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Edwards is a two-time all-state performer and averaged 19.9 points, seven rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 assists per game during his junior campaign.

He also had offers from Florida, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Georgia, among others.