Biz Markie’s Wife Says Obamas Wrote Letter of Condolences After Death – TMZ

BET

1:56 PM PT — Biz Markie’s celebration of life is just now wrapping up, and as expected … it was an emotional ordeal, especially when the man’s widow stepped to the podium.

Tara Davis delivered some heartfelt remarks during the memorial, and actually made a stunning revelation about who sent her condolences in the wake of Biz’s death — none other than the Obamas themselves wrote a letter expressing their sorrow, she says.

That truly speaks to Biz’s impact and reach — the former President and First Lady felt compelled to send thoughts and prayers to Tara … pretty incredible, really.

His kids also spoke … and expressed solemn remembrances, saying how much they’d miss him. All around powerful stuff — but the Obama news might just be the headline.

Biz Markie is being honored in the wake of his death — with friends, family and loved ones coming out to speak on his behalf in a major celebration of life … and TMZ’s live streaming the event.

The rapper’s funeral took place early Monday in the Big Apple, with a public memorial service to follow … which you can watch in full here.

Al Sharpton is set to deliver the eulogy — and other MCs are also expected to be on hand during the proceedings … including Fat Joe, LL Cool J, Papoose, Big Daddy Kane, Al B. Sure!, Leland Robinson, among others. It’s unclear if any of them will actually deliver remarks.

Word is … Biz will be dressed to the nines, courtesy of the Harlem fashion designer, Dapper Dan.

It’s sure to be an emotional moment for New Yorkers and hip-hop fans alike — as you know, BM was a trailblazer in the genre … and was loved by many before his untimely death.

TMZ broke the story … he died last month at the age of 57.