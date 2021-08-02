August 2, 2021 | 2:58pm

Friends, family, fans and fellow hip-hop luminaries including Ice-T and Fat Joe gathered Monday on Long Island to remember beloved rapper and DJ Biz Markie as a passionate and fun-loving “icon” synonymous with the genre itself.

Following a lengthy battle with complications from Type 2 diabetes, the New York-reared “Just a Friend” rhyme-spitter died in a Baltimore hospital on July 16, holding his wife’s hand. He was 57.

“Biz was an icon,” said rapper Busy Bee, who inspired Biz Markie’s stage name, outside a private memorial service at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts.

“He is what we call hip-hop.”

Born Marcel Theo Hall in Harlem, the future Biz Markie spent his formative years on Long Island.

Teddy Ted, producer and DJ of the pioneering hip-hop duo Awesome 2, marveled at Biz Markie’s uniqueness and longevity in the constantly evolving genre.

A private memorial service for Biz Markie’s family and friends was held at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts. Soul Brother/Shutterstock

“He was like nobody else. That’s why he did it his way,” said Teddy Ted. “We started with Biz on my radio show in the ’80s, and he stayed from the ’80s through the ’90s and 2000s. [That’s] really hard to do in hip-hop, but Biz was the one to do it.

“He really loved it, and I think that’s part of why he was able to stay so long,” Ted said. “For people who don’t know him, the music will last forever. For those that know him, [it’s] his sense of humor. We’re gonna miss him.”

Also in attendance at the private memorial were Bronx-born hip-hop heavyweight Fat Joe, rapper-turned-actor Ice-T and rapper-turned-pastor Montell Jordan of “This Is How We Do It” fame.

“He was peace, love, unity and having fun,” said friend and rapper Busy Bee. REUTERS

After the service — at which Biz Markie laid in an open casket, draped in an outfit designed by fellow Harlemite Dapper Dan — the legendary artist was toasted in a public celebration of life live-streamed for fans worldwide.

DJ Cool V, Biz Markie’s cousin and frequent musical collaborator, recalled the “bigger-than-life” artist’s tendency to exaggerate his exploits — and in the end, make them a reality.

“Through all those exaggerations, he made all those dreams come true,” said Cool V during the public service, at points choking back tears. “Every thing he said he was going to do, he did.

Biz Markie exploded onto the mainstream market with the 1989 single “Just a Friend.” Redferns

“He is the most unique individual I’ve met in my life,” the cousin continued. “You never forget him. You meet him one time, you never forget him.”

During the public memorial, the rapper’s casket was closed, crowned with a white floral arrangement.

On one side of the casket stood another arrangement spelling out the name “BIZ,” and on the other was an artist painting a portrait of the musician as the ceremony was being held.

The portrait ended up capturing Biz Markie’s mischievous exuberance, portraying him with his mouth agape in a tongue-baring smile.

After establishing a cult following on the underground hip-hop circuit in the mid-’80s, Biz Markie exploded onto the mainstream market with the 1989 single “Just a Friend.”

With Biz Markie’s infectious half-rapped, half-wailed delivery and self-deprecating lyrics about his unluckiness in love, the track peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains a feel-good party staple to this day.

“He was peace, love, unity and having fun. That was Biz,” said Busy Bee. “Remember, Biz didn’t get killed, he didn’t die in some tragedy.

“He died in peace.”