biz-markie,-‘just-a-friend’-rapper,-dead-at-57

(CNN) Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as “The Clown Prince of Hip Hop,” has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN.

He was 57.

“Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years,” Izumi said in a written statement.

Beloved in the music industry for his lighthearted persona, Biz Markie even had a dance named for him.

Born Marcel Hall in New York City, he began rapping in local clubs when he met hip hop producer Marley Marl in 1985.