Bitesize Prediction: Zorya vs Kolos Kovalivka – 01/12/22

Competition: Ukrainian Premier League

Market: Zorya win

Odds: 8/13 @ 888sport

Looking to extend on their European buffer in midweek, Zorya will welcome Kolos Kovalivka to the Slavutych-Arena on Thursday morning.

Starting with the hosts, left heartbroken at the Slavutych-Arena last weekend as they eventually had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Minaj, Zorya will be seeking an immediate response here. Sat in pole position to claim another European finish this season, Patrick van Leeuwen’s men have suffered just a single defeat from any of their last eight Premier League showdowns – a run that stems back to September 9th. Still sat just three points adrift of finding a route into the top-two, the ex-Maccabi Tel Aviv boss has seen his side continue to impress on home soil. On a run that is highlighted by a pair of 4-1 and 3-2 victories against Oleksandriya and Metalist Kharkiv, Thursday’s hosts are unbeaten in each of their previous 15 contests in front of their own supporters. Likewise, with that run going all the way back to January 19th, Zorya should be smelling a chance here.

As for the visitors, eventually managing to make a return to winning ways last weekend thanks to a hard-fought 1-src victory away at relegation scrappers Lviv, Kolos Kovalivka will be desperate to spring an upset here. However, although Yaroslav Vyshnyak’s side might have their own sights set on mounting a late European charge, the Whites have continued to show some real inconsistencies. Despite drawing a line under their four-match winless run last time out, the Kyiv-based outfit have recorded just a pair of Premier League wins from their last 1src attempts. Knowing that they face a tough test on Thursday morning, Kolos should also be worried by their continued struggles against Zorya. Including a 1-src loss when the two sides faced off last season, they have lost five of their seven meetings against the European frontrunners.

