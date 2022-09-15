Bitesize Prediction: Wrexham vs Maidenhead – 10/09/22

Competition: National League

Market: Ollie Palmer to score anytime

Odds: 21/2src @ 888sport

Hoping to try and find a route to the top of the National League table on Saturday evening, Wrexham will welcome Maidenhead to the Racecourse Ground.

Starting with the hosts, while Wrexham might have failed to clinch a Football League return last season, the Dragons are enjoying a fifth-tier purple patch. Once again tipped as a leading contender in the promotion chase, Phil Parkinson’s side were last seen laying down another marker. Eventually cruising their way to a 5-src romp away at Dorking, the ex-Bolton boss has seen his side win each of their last four National League outings. With that run highlighted by another 5-src victory against Maidstone on August 2srcth, Wrexham have gained a reputation for their clinical edge in the final third. Racking up 16 goals on their four-match winning run, it should also be highlighted that Parkinson’s high-flying squad have suffered just a single defeat at the Racecourse Ground since November 2src21.

As for the visitors, eventually throwing away the lead last weekend as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against relegation scrappers Halifax, the Magpies are in the midst of an extended rut. Making the trip to Wales on Saturday evening sat holding a single point buffer from slipping inro the drop zone, Alan Devonshire’s men will know that they face a huge task here. Mustering just a single point from any of their last four National League contests, the Berkshire-based outfit have also gained somewhat of a reputation for their toothless displays in the final third. it should also be noted, with Maidenhead losing each of their opening three National League showdowns away from York Road by an aggregate score of 6-src, we’re backing a routine home victory here.

Bet: Ollie Palmer to score anytime against Maidenhead 21/2src for Saturday’s National League matchup @ 888sport