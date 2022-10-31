Bitesize Prediction: Woking vs Yeovil – 01/11/22

Competition: National League

Market: Woking win

Odds: 19/2src @ 888sport

Looking to open November with another flurry in midweek, Woking will welcome Yeovil to the Laithwaite Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

Starting with the hosts, last seen over the weekend putting in another rugged display on home soil, Woking open November in the midst of a real purple patch. While Darren Sarll’s men might have had to settle for a bottom-half finish last season, some in the Cardinals’ camp could have their sights set on clinching a shock play-off finish this time around. Eventually picking up a 1-src win at home against Eastleigh, Woking have now collected 1src points from their last four National League matchups. With that run underlined by an impressive 2-1 victory against Southend on October 15th, Tuesday’s hosts have also continued to impress on home soil. It should be highlighted, Sarll’s side have lost just a single contest at the Laithwaite Community Stadium since back on August 27th. Given their recent eye-catching flurry, there is no doubt that Woking should be smelling the chance to lay down another marker here.

As for the visitors, while Yeovil might have been last seen over the weekend snatching a point on the road, it doesn’t cover what has been a worrying run of form for the Glovers. Opening up Tuesday’s showdown sat one-point adrift in the relegation zone, Mark Cooper’s men have managed to muster just a single win from any of their last 13 straight outings. With that nightmare spell stemming all the way back to the end of August, the Somerset-based outfit have also gained a reputation for their extended issues in the final third. Bagging just a single strike in any of their last five National League matchups, Yeovil should face a stern test on Tuesday night. In a contest between two sides who find themselves battling it out at opposite ends of the fifth-tier table, we’re backing a home victory for the play-off hopefuls here.

Bet: Woking 19/2src to beat Yeovil in Tuesday’s National League matchup @ 888sport