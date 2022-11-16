Bitesize Prediction: Woking vs Oxford United – 16/11/22

Competition: FA Cup

Market: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 2/5 @ 888sport

Two sides who will be desperate to extend on their FA Cup adventure on Wednesday night, Woking will welcome Oxford to the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

Starting with the hosts, while Woking might have had to settle for a bottom-half finish last season, the National League outfit are now enjoying what has been a stellar purple patch. Skyrocketing their way up the table and now appearing to be sat in pole position to claim a play-off finish, Darren Sarll’s men are unbeaten in each of their last seven fifth-tier matchups. Likewise, claiming 19 points on their remarkable flurry, the Cardinals will be desperate to spring an FA Cup upset on Wednesday night. It should also be noted, aside from an action-packed 3-2 loss at home against Notts County last month, the former Yeovil boss has seen his side continue to shine on home soil. Including an eye-catching 2-1 win against a high-flying Southend on October 15th, Woking are unbeaten in each of their other six showdowns at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

As for the visitors, after just about missing out on a play-off place last season, Oxford are hoping that they can go one step further this time around. Putting in a thumping display last weekend as they cruised their way to a 4-src victory at home against Port Vale, Karl Robinson’s side should find the mood in their camp at a high. Unbeaten in each of their previous five matchups across all formats, the former MK Dons boss will be hoping for his side to avoid an FA Cup banana skin on Wednesday night. While Oxford might be tipped as a standout pick here, it should be highlighted that the U’s have shown some recent inconsistencies on the road. Last seen away from the Kassam Stadium playing out a 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury, Robinson’s men have won just one of their last five fixtures.

Bet: Over 1.5 goals at Woking vs Oxford United 2/5 for Wednesday’s FA Cup tie @ 888sport