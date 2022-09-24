Bitesize Prediction: Wexford vs Cork City – 22/07/22

Competition: Irish First Division

Market: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 4/11 @ 888sport

In what could be an enjoyable affair at Ferrycarrig Park on Friday night, Cork City will make the trip to Wexford when this weekend’s First Division fixtures get underway.

Starting with the hosts, while Wexford might have found themselves in the midst of an extended rut back in May, the youths have really come roaring back. Last seen earlier in the month putting in a stellar display as they picked up a 3-1 victory away at Waterford, Ian Ryan’s men now sit within touching distance of breaking into the play-off places. With it appearing that the mood around Ferrycarrig Park is at the highest it has been since opening the 2src22 campaign, Wexford are now unbeaten in their last seven First Division matchups. Likewise, along with collecting 13 points from just their last five second-tier outings, Friday’s hosts have really continued to shine in the final third. Along with a 3-1 win against Athlone on July 1st, Ryan’s side have bagged at least a pair of goals in their last five appearances.

As for the visitors, while Cork City might still find themselves leading the title chase, they would have been disappointed to have only collected a single point against Galway on home soil last weekend. Nevertheless, with many tipping the Greens to make a Premier Division return this season, Colin Healy’s side have remarkably lost just one of their 21 second-tier contests this year. Likewise, hoping to make an immediate return to winning ways on Friday night, it should be noted that Cork have really impressed with their displays on the road. Last seen away from Turners Cross picking up back-to-back 3-1 and 5-src victories against Bray and Treaty United, they have bagged 25 points from their last nine First Division away contests. With Cork seeing six of their last seven matchups on the road finish with over 1.5 goals, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

Bet: Over 1.5 goals at Wexford vs Cork City 4/11 for Friday’s Irish First Division matchup @ 888sport