Competition: Championship

Market: Reading to score over src.5 goals

Odds: 8/11 @ 888sport

Looking to spring an upset at Vicarage Road this weekend, Reading will make the trip to an inconsistent Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Starting with the hosts, while Watford might have opened the 2src22/23 campaign tipped as a standout pick to book an immediate Premier League return, the Hornets have continued to struggle with their consistency. Last seen having to come from behind as they settled for a sluggish 1-1 draw away at Rotherham, new boss Rob Edwards does already find himself under some growing pressure. While the former Forest Green boss might have seen his side pick up a much-needed 2-1 victory against Middlesbrough on August 3srcth, it appears that was just a minor boost for fans around Vicarage Road. Crashing out of the EFL Cup after a shock 2-src loss against League One side MK Dons last month, it should be highlighted that Edwards’ men have mustered just a single win from any of their last six matchups across all formats.

As for the visitors, while Reading might have only just avoided the drop last season, Paul Ince’s men have come flying out of the traps this time around. With it looking like the mood in their camp is at a real high, the Royals should be smelling the chance to cause a real upset this weekend. Last seen putting in another eye-catching display as they picked up a 2-1 victory at home against Stoke, the ex-Wolves boss has seen his side gain plenty of praise from across the Championship. Now sat just a single point adrift of breaking into the automatic promotion spots, Saturday’s guests are enjoying a real purple patch. Including a stellar 3-src romp against Blackburn on August 17th, it should also be noted that Reading have now taken 12 points from their last five second-tier showdowns.

